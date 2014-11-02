Water levels still low, but snow melt holds hope

The water table is still showing a deficit, according to Water Advisory Committee Chairman John Hallman. But committee members are hoping that as the snow melts, it will help to lift the levels in various test wells, he said.

As for a warning Mr. Hallman issued a few months ago about the possibility of the committee recommending a drought emergency by May, it’s a little early to tell, he said. The committee has specific guidelines for calling on the Town Board to declare an emergency that would limit water use in various areas.

While test wells have been down over several months, the latest readings provided by the United States Geological Survey showed two wells trending downward, according to committee member Ken Pysher.

Those are the test wells at Manhansett, north of Cobbetts Lane, and the well at Manwaring Road and Route 114. Both were at more than 25 percent below their typical January averages, according to Mr. Pysher. On the other hand, both wells are above their all-time low readings, he said.

The Dering Harbor test well is the only one that dropped to its lowest ever reading for January, coming in at 16 percent below the January average.

On the brighter side, replenishment of the aquifer has begun and the frequent storms this winter provide hope that levels will begin to increase with future readings, according to Mr. Pysher.