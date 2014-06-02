The search for Rufus

Several readers have written to put the word out that a search is on for Rufus, an older Airdale belonging to Chris and Jackie Knight who live in Westmoreland.

Rufus has been missing for now for days He was last seen in Westmoreland.

.Many people have been scouring the area for him. Yesterday he was said to be seen near Crescent Beach. The owners are distraught, thinking he may now be dead. Others think he may have been taken it to someone’s house during the storm.

He doesn’t have tags but has a Shelter Island collar. The police and dog warden know how to reach the owners.

If y0u have any information, please call 917-562-7690.