Student Spotlight: Poetry by Johnny Sturges
This is the first in the series of posts featuring the creativity of students at the Shelter Island School. Leading off the series is 11th grade poet Johnny Sturges, who graces us with two poems.
THE SULTAN OF SWAT
The Ball
red stitching
white leather
The Bat
wooden
covered in pine tar
The Glove
leather
knots that hold the web
I don’t know what I broke more …
bats or balls?
714 home runs
hundreds of strikeouts
best hitter for decades
pitched for the Red Sox
transitioned to hitter for the New York Yankees
maybe one of the best moves of my career
got on base 1,000 times
signed autographs for kids maybe 10,000 times
cigar in my mouth
Who am I?
I am the Sultan of Swat!
EMPOWERMENT
I want
My mind
To reflect
On my past
Think of all my faults
All my lies
Try to make
The future
Better for me
And my peers
No more lies
Make the truth known
Inspire others
Become a role model
Rise above my peers
Help the people asking for help
No more lying to myself
Truth is powerful
This is what I want.