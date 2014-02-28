Student Spotlight: Poetry by Johnny Sturges

This is the first in the series of posts featuring the creativity of students at the Shelter Island School. Leading off the series is 11th grade poet Johnny Sturges, who graces us with two poems.

THE SULTAN OF SWAT

The Ball

red stitching

white leather

The Bat

wooden

covered in pine tar

The Glove

leather

knots that hold the web

I don’t know what I broke more …

bats or balls?

714 home runs

hundreds of strikeouts

best hitter for decades

pitched for the Red Sox

transitioned to hitter for the New York Yankees

maybe one of the best moves of my career

got on base 1,000 times

signed autographs for kids maybe 10,000 times

cigar in my mouth

Who am I?

I am the Sultan of Swat!

EMPOWERMENT

I want

My mind

To reflect

On my past

Think of all my faults

All my lies

Try to make

The future

Better for me

And my peers

No more lies

Make the truth known

Inspire others

Become a role model

Rise above my peers

Help the people asking for help

No more lying to myself

Truth is powerful

This is what I want.