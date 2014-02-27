Student paper, The Inlet, ready for prime time

The second edition of Shelter Island School’s The Inlet is being distributed to students today.

It’s the second successive year that the school has published its own newspaper under the direction of faculty adviser Devon Treharne and staffed by students.

Some staffers are in the school’s journalism class while others chose involvement with the newspaper as an extra-curricular activity.

For senior Jenny Case, 17, a writer and photographer for the paper, it’s an extra-curricular activity, she said.

“I’ve always liked writing and organization,”she said about joining the Inlet staff.

Her photographs are displayed throughout the issue and she is the author of two stories in this edition — one on the new senior thesis program initiated by Superintendent Michael Hynes to increase students’ written and verbal skills and a second story about The Inlet she describes as “the little paper that could.”

Ms. Case is bound for Suffolk County Community College in the fall where she will study for two years before transferring to a four-year college to set her on the road of pursuing a career as a forensic scientist.

Copies of The Inlet are available to residents at the Shelter Island Public Library.