Snowy Monday on Shelter Island

In the midst of an all-day snowfall Monday, our photographer Beverlea Walz got out and about to chronicle the storm.

The National Weather Service said snow should end around 8 p.m. tonight. The forecast for tonight from the NWS calls for cloudy skies, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25 and a chance of precipitation of 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 35 and Tuesday night will bring more snow before 5 a.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. New snow and sleet accumulation is predicted to be 1 to 2 inches.

Long range predictions call for more snow this coming weekend.