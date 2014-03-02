You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Snowy Monday on Shelter Island

By Ambrose Clancy

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Any port in a storm. This snow bird found one at Congdon's Dock.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Any port in a storm. This snow bird found one at Congdon’s Dock.

In the midst of an all-day snowfall Monday, our photographer Beverlea Walz got out and about to chronicle the storm.

The National Weather Service said snow should end around 8 p.m. tonight. The forecast for tonight from the NWS calls for cloudy skies, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25 and a chance of precipitation of 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Snow plows parked at the Islander Monday afternoon as crews took a much-needed coffee break.
Snow plows parked at the Islander Monday afternoon as crews took a much-needed coffee break.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 35 and Tuesday night will bring more snow before 5 a.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. New snow and sleet accumulation is predicted to be  1 to 2 inches.

Need a plow? No problem.
Need a plow? No problem.

Long range predictions call for more snow this coming weekend.

At least one miracle was spotted: A violet blooming through the snow.
At least one miracle was spotted: A violet blooming through the snow and slush.