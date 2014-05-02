School closed, icy conditions forecasted all day

Shelter Island School officials cancelled school today due to icy conditions. An advisory from the school cautions anyone from going out today.

The light snow that fell through the overnight hours is turning to sleet and freezing rain, making for a slippery and dangerous commute on the Island Wednesday morning, weather officials are reporting.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across Long Island until 6 p.m. and as much as two to four inches of snow could mix with up to a quarter of an inch sheet of ice along our roadways.

“Travel will be extremely dangerous due to significant snow and ice accumulations,” the National Weather Service is reporting. “Snow and ice accumulations will knock down tree limbs and power lines.”

Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are expected and temperatures should remain at or below freezing until about noon. A high of about 35 degrees has been forecast as the rain continues through the afternoon. Temperatures are then expected to dip back into the 20s overnight and remain freezing into Thursday morning.

As for the rest of the week, NWS meteorologist John Murray said Thursday and Friday will be cold and dry and there’s chance for more snow over the weekend.

“There is another system that has our attention,” he said. “There’ll likely be some changes from forecast to forecast. At the current time, what we have is another chance of snow. Slight chance Saturday morning and we’ll see that chance of snow generally exist through the remainder of the weekend into next Monday.”

More than 30 inches of snow has already fallen on the East End this year.