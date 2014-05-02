Shelter Island School sports schedule for the week
Thursday, February 6
4 p.m.
Smithtown Christian at Shelter Island JV girls basketball
4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at Smithtown Christian Varsity boys basketball
Saturday, February 8
12 p.m.
Stony Book at Shelter Island JV boys basketball
1:45 p.m.
Stony Brook at Shelter Island Varsity boys basketball
Tuesday, February 11
4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at East Hampton B girls basketball
Thursday, February 13
4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at Hampton Bays B girls basketball