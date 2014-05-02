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Announcements

Shelter Island School sports schedule for the week

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

Thursday, February 6
4 p.m.
Smithtown Christian at Shelter Island JV girls basketball

4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at Smithtown Christian Varsity boys basketball

Saturday, February 8
12 p.m.
Stony Book at Shelter Island JV boys basketball

1:45 p.m.
Stony Brook at Shelter Island Varsity boys basketball

Tuesday, February 11

4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at East Hampton B girls basketball

Thursday, February 13
4:30 p.m.
Shelter Island at Hampton Bays B girls basketball