Shelter Island School Booster Club wants you

The Shelter Island School is continuing to recruit adults who are interested in serving as officers in its newly formed Booster Club.

Thus far, School Superintendent Michael Hynes has received the names of two men who are volunteering to serve as officers for the Booster Club. But there are approximately seven positions that need to be filled. The organizers would like to have these positions filled by March 1 if possible.

Anyone interested in serving as a Booster Club officer, should contact Dr. Hynes at school by phone at 749-0302, or Jim Colligan at 470-4928, or by email at sihjim@gmail.com.

The Booster Club will focus on all extra-curricular activities provided by the Shelter Island School and looks forward to fulfilling its mission of enhancing the experiences gained by student participation in extra-curricular programs.