Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 2 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

William L. Farnan of Summit, New Jersey was fined $500 plus a $260 state surcharge for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 80 hours of community service. Turn signal, lane and failure to keep to the right violations were dismissed as covered under the plea. Mr. Farnan was also fined $100 plus $93 for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Paula O’Campo of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated. She received three years’ probation. Her license was revoked for six months and she was assigned an interlock ignition device for three years. Ms. O’Campo was also fined $25 for petit larceny and ordered to make restitution. A charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree was dismissed as covered under the petit larceny charge.

In a separate case, Ms. O’Campo was fined $500 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. Her license was suspended for 90 days. A charge of failure to keep to the right and a restricted license violation were dismissed as covered under the plea.

Two defendants failed to appear in court. Twenty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 19 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one for a status check.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Mark D. Kossick of Ridgewood, New Jersey was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He completed 80 hours of community service. Mr. Kossick’s license was suspended for 90 days. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed as covered under the plea.