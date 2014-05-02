Shelter Island Highway Supe: Stay home

Although a look outdoors will reveal only a couple of inches of snow on the ground, Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. is warning there’s danger down below.

Beneath the snow lies ice, which Mr. Card predicts will make roads more treacherous as more freezing rain continues to fall.

The road crews were alerted at 4 a.m. to start the process of plowing and sanding and will be on the job trying to stay ahead of slick roads throughout the day, Mr. Card said.

He described “hard-packed snow and ice” and said as the change to rain happens, “the icy snow will be very slippery. Stay home, read a book, sit by the fire, call a friend.”

PSEG wasn’t reporting any electrical outages on the Island, although that could change if heavy ice coats lines or brings down tree limbs that cut lines. As with previous storms this year, a crew is on Shelter Island prepared to respond to any problems.

School is closed, but would, like the Senior Activity Activity Center, function as an emergency shelter if needed. Neither shelter has had to be opened in the previous storms.

Town Hall is open.