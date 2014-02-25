Schneiderman proposes creating tick control committee

Suffolk County Legislator Jay Schneiderman (I-Montauk), who represents Shelter Island, is sponsoring a bill to create a tick control advisory committee.

According to the bill, a tick control advisory committee would be able to assist the Division of Vector Control in developing a plan to reduce tick-borne illnesses.

In October, the Legislautre approved another bill Mr. Schniderman sponsored that requires Vector Control, which is charged with controlling the spread of insect-borne diseases, to submit an annual plan to combat the increase in cases of tick-borne disease.