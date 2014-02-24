Residents extinguish chimney fire

Shelter Island Firefighters responded rapidly Monday shortly after 1 p.m. to a chimney fire call at a house on Hudson Avenue.

The couple residing in the house said they had extinguished flames using their own extinguisher. But they called the fire department to find out why a wood stove in the house had flared and to ensure the fire wouldn’t re-ignite. They said they have never previously needed the extinguisher, and also thankful that the fire occurred during the day and not in the middle of the night.

There were a couple of wood stoves and one of the pipes was a little dirty and ignited, First Assistant Chief Will Anderson said.

The homeowners said they were told that the pipe installation was faulty and that two ends that were supposed to connect hadn’t, resulting in a build up of soot in the chimney.

Firefighters were at the scene for less than a half hour and pulled a faulty pipe from the chimney.