PSEG to trim trees to fortify power grid

Weather permitting, PSEG tree trimming crews expect to begin working on Shelter Island Monday to trim trees where limbs threaten to cut electrical wires in stormy weather. The PSEG crew will also be looking to trim trees where wires aren’t entangled, but are located across the road from wires that could be downed should the trees fall during inclement weather.

The effort is meant to protect and fortify the electric power grid on the Island, according to Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

At the same time, given the weather forecast of snow on Sunday night and Monday, the work might be delayed, Mr. Card said.

Notices went out to Shelter Island residents about the upcoming tree trimming and PSEG may hang some further notices on doors of houses, he said. But with so many Island residents not here during the winter, he wanted to assure that those who see the trucks around town are aware of the project.

The Highway Department crew will work with the PSEG tree trimmers on town-owned properties, Mr. Card said.

PSEG employs a certified arborist to guide the tree trimming to ensure the best standard practices are being used, he said. He has also notified Shelter Island’s Friends of Trees of the work.

The PSEG crew will be responsible for primary feeds, but if there are trees near your house or business that are entangled in the wiring, you will need to let PSEG know so that steps can be taken to trim those, Mr. Card said.

Should you need assistance with such trees, call Walter Nash, PSEG’s tree trimming supervisor, at 548-7175.