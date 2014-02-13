Police blotter: No arrests or accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Pierre J. Anstis, 34, of East Marion was driving on North Ferry Road on February 8 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.

OTHER REPORTS

A person reported walking around a Tarkettle property on February 4 was identified by police as an employee doing a winter check on pool equipment.

A tree fell on a power line at a residence in the Center, causing a loss of power. PSEG responded.

On February 5, police notified highway departments in the town, the Heights and Dering Harbor about icy roadways Island-wide. All three highway departments were contacted again on February 9 regarding hazardous roads.

A downed wire in the Center was reported on February 5; Cablevision was notified.

On February 6, a pit bull was reported at large in the Center; the area was checked with negative results.

Police noticed an open barn door in the Center on February 7; there was no sign of any criminal activity. Police secured the door and notified the owner.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on February 8.

A caller reported having a verbal dispute in the Center on February 8; the complainant did not wish to pursue charges.

On February 9, a person brought a dog at large into police headquarters. The owner was notified and retrieved the dog. On the same day, a white terrier mix was turned over to police headquarters and later returned to its owner.

A downed telephone wire was reported in a Center driveway on February 10. Police notified Verizon.

A Center caller told police on February 10 that there was an injured deer in the yard. The deer ran into the woods when police arrived.

Also on the 10th, a Menantic caller noticed an open window and was concerned someone was inside the building. Police searched the interior with negative results.

Among other reports, police conducted D.A.R.E. programs at the school, assisted four residents in their homes and two motorists, responded to false 911 calls, conducted extra patrols and unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Shelter Island School on February 7; the school was evacuated. Thirty minutes later, the alarm went off again and the school was evacuated for a second time. There was no sign of a fire and the alarm company was notified.

Burglary alarms were activated in Hay Beach and the Center on February 8 and 10. One was set off accidentally; no reason was given for the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 5, 6, 8 and 9.