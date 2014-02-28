Police blotter: 6 tickets, 2 accidents on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Christian Johnson, 48, of Shelter Island was given a summons on February 19 for having a dog at large.

On February 21, Jovanny A. Narvaez, 40, of East Hampton was given a ticket on South Ferry Road for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Fran L. Taubman, 60, of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on February 22 when she was ticketed for failure to keep to the right.

Also on the 22nd, Juan C. Estrada, 42, of Shelter Island was stopped on Grand Avenue and given three tickets for driving with inadequate brake lights, unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

George J. Kneeland of Shelter Island told police on February 22 that he didn’t see the vehicle belonging to Lila P. Kneeland, which was parked behind him in a driveway off Marc Street. He backed into her vehicle, causing damage estimated at over $1,000 to the rear of Mr. Kneeland’s vehicle and the driver’s-side front of Ms. Kneeland’s.

On February 23, Kevin Springer of Shelter Island reported that he was driving eastbound on Burns Road when a deer ran into the front of his vehicle. There was minor damage — under $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 18 and 20, police notified the highway departments of the town, the Heights and Village of Dering Harbor about icy roadways throughout the Island.

A Center caller reported a smell of propane at a residence on February 20. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, shut off the propane and vented the home.

A caller reported on February 21 that a large limb was blocking a lane of a West Neck roadway. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On February 22, a Rottweiler was reported at large on a Center resident’s porch. The dog sitter was contacted to take the dog home.

On February 23, a caller saw a dog at large, which earlier had been reported missing on Facebook. The owner was notified and the dog returned.

Police responded to a 911 call on February 22, which was activated by accident in the Shelter Island Library’s elevator.

Police followed up on a report of criminal trespass at a property in Menantic on February 22. An affidavit of trespass had been issued.

On February 23, police responded to a possible case of trespass in West Neck.

A caller reported a chimney fire at a Cartwright residence on February 24. The SIFD responded and found a chimney pipe blocked with creosote.

The SIFD also responded to two automatic fire alarms in Hay Beach and Tarkettle on February 18 and 20. The first was set off accidentally while work was being done in the house; the second was activated by fumes from a car being warned up.

Two burglary alarms were set off at homes in the Center on February 19 and 21. There were no problems reported in either case; a code wasn’t available in one and an open door could have caused the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 20, 21 and 22.