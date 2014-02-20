Police blotter: 1 arrest, 6 tickets, 3 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Edidio D. Monzon-Del Cid, 28, of Southold was driving northbound on Grand Avenue on Friday, February 14 at 6:48 p.m., when he hit a parked car belonging to Francoise Lapostolle of Shelter Island. According to a witness, he then left the scene of the accident. He was subsequently located and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving on inadequate tires. He was released on stationhouse bail of $250. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at over $1,000.

SUMMONSES

William Ariza, 49, of Sag Harbor was driving on South Ferry Road on February 12 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On February 15, John D. Re, 53, of East Hampton was stopped on North Ferry Road for following too closely behind another vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Joseph C. Czerniawski, 30, of Coram was given a summons on West Neck Road on February 17 for driving with a non-transparent front windshield.

ACCIDENTS

Beth Santillo of Mattituck told police on February 11 that her vehicle was parked at the top of a steep, icy driveway on Gardiner’s Bay Drive when it started to slide down the driveway. She was able to get back into the vehicle but was unable to close the driver’s-side door until the vehicle came to a stop, and then was unable to open it. According to the police report, this was a minor accident with possible damage to the door hinge.

On February 15, Lisa M. Corbett of Shelter Island was headed southbound on Grand Avenue when she stopped to allow a fire truck driven by Liam C. Keating of Sag Harbor to proceed through the roadway, which was narrowed due to snow and ice buildup on the shoulder. The truck got too close to Ms. Keating’s vehicle and the fire pump on the side hit the rear driver’s-side quarter panel of Ms. Corbett’s vehicle; resulting in damages of over $1,000.

Shelley S. Reece of Orient told police that while she was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road on February 17, she ran off the road into a snow embankment. Her vehicle landed on its side, with damage to its passenger-side front. There was also some damage to hedges on private property. Ms. Reece was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team for observation.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog at large was reported in the Center on February 11. Police contacted the owner who retrieved the dog.

A case of petit larceny in the Center was reported to police on February 12.

A vehicle parked partially on a Shorewood roadway on February 13 was hampering snow removal. The owner was asked to move the vehicle and complied.

Police on patrol on February 13 found a large limb suspended in invasive vines over a roadway. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On February 13, a caller was advised that a landlord/tenant dispute was a civil, not a police matter.

Police notified the highway departments of the town, the Heights and Village of Dering Harbor about hazardous road conditions on February 14 and again on February 15 and 16.

A Cartwright caller told police on February 15 that the driver of a pickup truck with a plow was operating at a slow rate of speed and consuming a beverage — possibly causing a safety hazard. The driver was located; there was coffee in the cup holder and no indication of alcohol or drugs influencing the driver.

Dead deer were reported in Shorewood and the Center on February 15; the SIHD was notified.

On February 16, a caller reported receiving unwanted text messages; the sender agreed to stop sending messages.

A tree limb blocking a lane of traffic on a Shorewood roadway was reported on February 16. Police notified the highway department.

Two automatic fire alarms were activated at homes in the Center on February 11 and 13. One was set off by construction on the premises, a second was a false alarm. Three burglary alarms went off at residences in West Neck, Dering Harbor and Hay Beach on February 12, 14 and 16. One was an alarm malfunction, a second was set off by a caretaker and there was no sign of any criminal activity in the third.

Two medical alerts were activated on February 14 in Silver Beach and February 17 in the Center. In the second case, the resident was advised to use the alarm only for a medical emergency and to call the police about other concerns.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 14, 15, 16 and 17.