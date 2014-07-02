Penelope’s kitchen: An old favorite with a new twist

Over the past year, my diet has shifted to one that is predominantly dairy, sugar and wheat-free.

It is not always easy adhering to it, especially when some of my favorite foods feature these ingredients.

Even more challenging has been trying to integrate recipes with a new twist into a household where friends and family do not have food restrictions.

Truvia is a zero calorie sweetener made from the stevia plant, which can be purchased in bulk for baking at IGA. At this time of year, Meyer lemons are also available, which have added depth compared to regular lemons.

Here is a cake that is healthy, easy to prepare, delicious and will satisfy even those who do not have dietary restrictions.

Gluten- and sugar-free apple lemon cake

Makes two 9-inch cakes

Ingredients

6 apples, unpeeled, cored and sliced thin

6 eggs

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 cup Truvia

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups gluten-free self-rising flour (or add 3 teaspoons baking powder plus 1/2 teaspoon salt)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 365 degrees.

Beat eggs, lemon zest and Truvia until thick, approximately 9 minutes. Add vanilla, almond extract and spices.

Blend in flour and combine well.

Grease two 9-inch cake pans. Arrange apple slices in pans, then pour in batter.

Bake for approximately 35 minutes or until toothpick placed in center comes out clean.

Let the cakes rest in pans for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the cake; invert onto plate.

Cakes are ready to frost with icing of your choice or serve as is.