Obituary: Eva Elizabeth Ryan

Eva Elizabeth “Betty” Ryan passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Hawthorne, New Jersey on February 21, 2014.

Born in Evanston, Illinois on July 29, 1918, Betty graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey and attended Chestnut Hill College. She worked as a model and photographer’s assistant before marrying Nicholas E. Ryan (d) in 1942 and raising five children on Long Island.

She is survived by Barbara Endrizzi of Canton, Georgia; Rosemary Brennan (Charles) of Wyckoff, New Jersey, Nicholas Ryan, Jr.; (Mary Ann Clark) of Bradenton, Florida; Susan Ryan of New York City; Joan “Robin” Ryan of Fairfield, Connecticut; eight grandchildren: Ellen and Michael Endrizzi; Julie Brennan Jacobs (Ron); Laura Brennan Feeley (Scott); Lindsey and Kevin Clark-Ryan; Michael and Brian Tharp; as well as six great-grandchildren. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, Nick; her brother, Robert Flynn; and her grandson Geoffrey Clark-Ryan.

In 1952, Betty and Nick began summering on Shelter Island and found a special place on Westmoreland Farm. Betty was an avid golfer at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, where she was a member for almost 50 years and Lakewood Country Club in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was also an active volunteer in the neo-natal unit at All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete. Betty created beautiful needlepoint and knitting pieces and her family will cherish all the art she created over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Ryan family is grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Van Dyk Park Place in Hawthorne, New Jersey who cared for Betty during the last eight years.