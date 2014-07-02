Obituary: Edith Rose Wilson

Edith Rose Wilson

Edith Rose Wilson, 52, quietly passed away in her sleep on October 27, 2013 after a long illness.

Edith, who lived most of her life in Montrose, New York, suffered from Behcet’s disease and battled with the disability for years, before it finally took her life. She was born September 24, 1961 at Eastern Long Island Hospital to Edith Shepherd and Clarence Wilson.

Edith Rose, or “Edie,” as she was affectionately called, grew up on Shelter Island, graduated from Shelter Island High School and went on to become a registered nurse. The one thing that Edith looked forward to the most was coming back to the Island to visit her mother and family. She and her mother would walk for hours, up and down the beach, looking for rocks, shells and beach glass to take back to her apartment in Westchester.

Edith Rose leaves behind three brothers: Gene Shepherd and his wife Valerie of Shelter Island; Paul Shepherd and his long-time companion Jean Lawless of Shelter Island, and Jim Shepherd and his wife Pegg of Muscatine, Iowa. Also left are 14 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Edith Rose was laid to rest, next to her mother, in the family cemetery. She will be missed by her family and friends who truly loved her.