Obituary: Dorothy C. Calabro

Dorothy C. Calabro

Dorothy Celestine Calabro, 93, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2014 in Scottsdale, Arizona where she spent recent winters with her daughter Camille and husband Michael. According to her family, Dorothy loved the warm weather and spent her earlier winters in her Key West home with her husband Jack and her son Daniel and his wife Joanne.

Born in Brooklyn, she spent her summers as a youth and young adult in the small Shelter Island home purchased by her parents, Herman and Marguerite Chiaramonte. She introduced the Island to her future husband, Jack Calabro. The couple purchased their first home here in the 1940s and became residents.

After finishing high school, she studied to be a seamstress. Her first work on Shelter Island, while Jack was in the U.S. Navy, was a tailoring business where she made fancy dresses for many of the Shelter Island and Greenport elite. Dorothy was an iconic figure on Bridge Street at Jack’s Marine, a business that she and her husband Jack started in 1945 and could be seen working there until last year.

She had a vibrant, cheery personality, her family said. An accomplished watercolor artist, she painted scenes of Key West, Shelter Island and Italy. She loved to spend time with her family, travel, play cards and work on puzzles. Dorothy was an active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where she helped with many programs and fairs in her earlier years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Camille Anglin, and son, Daniel. She was loved by her grandchildren, Kimberly Feierstein, Amber Anglin, Don Keefe, Jennifer Snyder, Jack and Jillian Calabro.

She was blessed with great-grandchildren Nathan and Parker Feierstein, Evan, Luke and Nicolina Snyder and Ryan Keefe.

A memorial service will be held in June on Shelter Island.