Obituaries: Lott and Ward

Alice Frances (Kraft) Lott

Alice Frances (Kraft) Lott, 93, died Wednesday, January 29, 2014 at The Huntington at Nashua, New Hampshire.

Born on January 28, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Campbell) Kraft.

She was the wife of the late Robert W. Lott Sr., who died in 1971.

During her career she worked as an executive secretary on Wall Street and later as a real estate agent.

An Island summer resident for 44 years, Alice was an avid reader and crossword enthusiast. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Kraft.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lott and his wife Melinda of Bedford, New Hampshire and four grandchildren, Thomas Lott, Victoria Lott, Christian Huber, and Ashleigh Huber.

Services will be held privately. Alice will be interred with her late husband at Lutheran All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, New York. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, New Hampshire 03054.

An online guest book is available at davisfuneralhomenh.com.

David Minton Ward

David Minton Ward of Marblehead, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2014 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, Massachusetts after a long battle with cancer.

Born on April 21, 1955 in Glen Cove, David grew up in Port Washington with summers spent on Shelter Island.

After graduating from the Stockbridge School in Massachusetts, he studied piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston and throughout his life music was his touchstone. Early on he also became engrossed in software design, and spent his career creating programs for a broad range of companies. In 1991 he launched the first of several firms dedicated to software design for the horse racing industry, combining a third passion with his technical creative skills.

His family described David as a raconteur extraordinaire, unparalleled mimic and wit. He was a proud and loving father and a loyal friend. He leaves his cherished son, Nathaniel “Natty” of Marblehead and Ann Arbor, Michigan; his beloved life companion, Elizabeth Evans Haynie of Manchester-by-the-Sea; his mother Ruth Morrow of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; his father F. Thomas Ward Jr. (Cornelia) of Sedona, Arizona; sister Ellen Waterman Ward and sister-in-law Cynthia Bedient of Palm Harbor, Florida; brothers Thomas Wilkinson Ward of Port Washington and William Ward of Oaxaca, Mexico; his former wife Laura Jaeger Ward of Marblehead, loving relatives and friends, and the deepest gratitude for the life of recovery he lived for 36 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Nathaniel Ward Education Fund, c/o National Grand Bank, 91 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA 01945, or to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

For online guestbook, visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.