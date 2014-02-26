New court clerk named

Nancy Kotula, who has been Shelter Island’s tax receiver for 15 years, was appointed Justice Court clerk by the Town Board on Tuesday and started work in her new position Wednesday morning.

She replaces Beverly Pelletier, who resigned as court clerk this month, although the resignation wasn’t due to take effect until a successor was named.

Ms. Kotula will continue as tax receiver for a brief period until a successor is appointed, according to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar.

Ms. Kotula’s new job will pay $21.95 an hour with an anticipated 40 hours of work per week for an annual salary of $45,656. As tax receiver she was paid $41,804.70.

Ashleigh Sanwald, who has been the assitant court clerk, will continue in that role.