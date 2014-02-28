National Weather Service: Possibility of 8 inches of snow

Aside from a few flurries, the ground has started to clear up over the past 10 days as spring becomes nearer and nearer.

Which means it’s about time for more snow, right?

The National Weather Service is reporting that over 8 inches will likely hit Long Island Sunday through Monday, as a wide storm will extend what has already been a dreary and weary winter. Not to mention the third-snowiest winter on Long Island in the past three decades.

Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with the NWS, said Friday morning that the organization is only reporting with 30 percent confidence at this point, and as the storm appears to be closer to 48 hours out, it will be able to better assess what exactly the area should be in for.

But at this point, she said the weather service is seeing what appears to be “not your typical coastal storm. It’s more of an elongated kind of storm, so it should be pretty uniform across Long Island.”

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook, stating that “there is the potential for 8 inches of snow from Sunday night into early Monday evening. Any change in the track and intensity of the system may have an impact on the amount and type of precipitation expected.”