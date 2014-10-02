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Around the Island

Love for the children of Grenada

By JoAnn Kirkland

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Shelter Island has supported the children of Grenada in the past, like last summer's 10K race, where part of the proceeds went to help children at risk in the Caribbean Island.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Shelter Island has supported the children of Grenada in the past, like last summer’s 10K race, where part of the proceeds went to help children at risk on the Caribbean Island.

Islanders Kimberly Atkins and Mary Boeklin are teaming up to collect new or gently used clothes, toys and books for at risk children in Grenada.

They have placed a box at the Shelter Island School and will collect items until Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14. Drop off items suitable for infants through age 16 in the front lobby during school hours. Kimberly will travel to Grenada to deliver the donated goods.

They are working in conjunction with “Reach Within,” an New York City-based charity that “works to improve the social and emotional well being of abused and neglected children in Grenada by helping them access, cherish and build their inner strength and character.”