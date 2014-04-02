Library to look at a life captured in art

“A Song and My Art” with Shelter Island fiber artist and performer, Susan Schrott, is on tap for Friday Night Dialogues at the Library on February 7 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room on the library’s lower level.

Susan Schrott will be exhibiting her start-to-finish process of very personal and unique quilts and multimedia art as well as sharing a song or two with the audience. Exquisite hand-dyed fabrics and intense threadwork characterize her work, with embellishments, such as crystals and beads, adding visual texture and depth.

Her quilts synthesize her life experiences into uplifting images, particularly of strong, joyful women. As one collector noted, her work “celebrates the fullness and richness of women.”

Ms. Schrott has garnered national critical attention from the art quilt world as well as from galleries. Her quilts have been selected for publication in notable art books and magazines and appear in permanent installations as well as in private collections around the world. They have received numerous awards, among them a first place and a prestigious Judge’s Choice as well as a solo exhibition at the Flatiron Gallery in Peekskill, New York.

As a young girl, Susan Schrott studied voice and drama at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and dance at the School of American Ballet and Martha Graham. She then moved into the realm of musical theatre, appearing nationally and working extensively for the Jewish Repertory Theatre in New York City. Later, she earned a master’s degree in social work and became a licensed clinical social worker, married and, in her early 30s, found the perfect medium in textiles after taking a quilting class while she was pregnant. She has two daughters and resides in New York City and on Shelter Island.

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is free with donations greatly appreciated.

Coming up on February 14: Andrew Scott Cooper, author of “The Oil Kings: How the U.S., Iran and Saudi Arabia Changed the Balance of Power in the Middle East.”