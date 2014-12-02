JV girls close out a near perfect season

The Shelter Island girls junior varsity basketball team finished a remarkable season with a 15 and 1 record.

After starting the season with a 13-game winning streak, the girls suffered their first lost versus Pierson on January 31.

The girls wrapped up the season last week with victories over Port Jefferson and Smithtown Christian.

Last Thursday, the girls said their goodbyes to seniors Keri Ann Mahoney and MeMe Lawrence. The two senior girls’ leadership will be sorely missed.

The future looks bright with a core of sophomore girls that includes Serina Kaasik, Kenna McCarthy and Margaret Michalak. After a one year hiatus, the girls will resume a varsity schedule next season and hopefully the influx of junior high girls will allow for a JV program as well.

While the girls struggled in early season practice, adjusting from fall volleyball and tennis, they responded to the coaches’ direction and came out of the gate with an aggressive style of play. The older, more experienced girls helped and encouraged the younger girls to take risks as well as work harder.

It was a season to remember and cherish for all the hard work, fun and excitement.