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Justice Court Clerk resigns

By Ambrose Clancy

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | The Town Board met Friday, February 7. From left, Councilman Paul Shepherd, Supervisor Jim Dougherty and councilmen Peter Reich and Ed Brown. Councilwoman Chris Lewis was absent.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | The Town Board met Friday, February 7. From left, Councilman Paul Shepherd, Supervisor Jim Dougherty and councilmen Peter Reich and Ed Brown. Councilwoman Chris Lewis was absent.

Shelter Island Justice Court Clerk Beverley Pelletier has submitted her resignation to the Town Board effective at close of business on February 23.

Ms. Pelletier, 65, was arrested last month on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana. She was then suspended from her job with pay pending resolution of her case.

Ms. Pelletier earns $56,347 annually.

Ms. Pelletier, her son, Maximilian Pelletier, 20, and Adam Thilberg, 20, were arrested on January 9 following an investigation into what police termed a marijuana growing operation at her West Neck home.

Mr. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg were charged with criminal marijuana possession in the fifth degree. Mr. Pelletier was charged with unlawful possession of a .22 caliber pistol in the fourth degree.