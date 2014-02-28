Island’s Celebration of Life

The 14th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” cocktail party will be held on Saturday, March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. There will be a buffet, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and Chinese, silent and live auctions.

This is the year’s major fundraiser for the Island’s Gift of Life Foundation, which provides financial assistance and related support services for patients on the East End with life-threatening diseases.

Tickets are $35 and will be sold at the door.

Visit islandgiftoflife.org for an updated list of live auction items.