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Around the Island

Island’s Celebration of Life

By JoAnn Kirkland

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Auctioner extraordinaire Ken Lewis at last year's 'Gift of Life' bash nestled in the arms of Ian Weslek.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Auctioner extraordinaire Ken Lewis at last year’s ‘Gift of Life’ bash nestled in the arms of Ian Weslek.

The 14th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” cocktail party will be held on Saturday, March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.There will be a buffet, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and Chinese, silent and live auctions.

This is the year’s major fundraiser for the Island’s Gift of Life Foundation, which provides financial assistance  and related support services for patients on the East End with life-threatening diseases.

Tickets are $35 and will be sold at the door.

Visit  islandgiftoflife.org for an updated list of live auction items.

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Hoo Doo Loungers band rocking out at last year's Gift of Life event.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Hoo Doo Loungers band rocking out at last year’s Gift of Life event.