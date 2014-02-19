Island boys fall to Stony Brook, but move on in playoffs

The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team lost to the Stony Brook School in a Wednesday afternoon contest 71-47.

The Blue and Gray never led in the game, which was for the Suffolk County C-D championship.

Shelter Island claimed the County D championship with an historic win over Greenport earlier this week.

The Island boys move on to play at the Westchester County Center on March 4 against a team to be announced.

An earlier post incorrectly stated the wrong upcoming venue and opponent.