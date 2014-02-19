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Island boys fall to Stony Brook, but move on in playoffs

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GARRET MEADE PHOTO | Riley Wiiumsen taking a Stony Brook School defender off the dribble in Shelter Island's Wednesday afternoon loss.
GARRET MEADE PHOTO | Riley Willumsen taking a Stony Brook School defender off the dribble in Shelter Island’s Wednesday afternoon loss.

The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team lost to the Stony Brook School in a Wednesday afternoon contest 71-47.

The Blue and Gray never led in the game, which was for the Suffolk County C-D championship.

Shelter Island claimed  the County D championship with an historic win over Greenport earlier this week.

The Island boys move on to play at the Westchester County Center on March 4 against a team to be announced.

An earlier post incorrectly stated the wrong upcoming venue and opponent.