Island boys begin playoff run tomorrow night

The Blue and Gray are playoff bound.

The Shelter Island boys high school varsity basketball team heads into the Suffolk County Class D playoffs for the second year in a row. Before last year’s appearance in the county finals against Bridgehampton, it had been many a moon since the Island boys basketball team participated in a playoff game.

This year there was true parity in League VIII, especially among the Class D schools. Shelter Island, Greenport, and Smithtown Christian all ended the season with identical 8-8 league records. All three teams split with each other in their prospective two game series. Bridgehampton had a winning record against the other D schools and as a result will also be in playoffs. Shelter Island drew the third seed and will play at the Smithtown Christian Knights home court on Wednesday night February 12 at 5 p.m. The winning team will play for the Class D championship on Saturday, February 15 at Longwood High School at noon against the winner of the Greenport/Bridgehampton game, who also play their semi-final on Wednesday.

This year’s team has four seniors who have set the pace and provided leadership for the team. Matt Dunning, Riley Willumson, Nate Mundy, and Matt BeltCappellino were honored in the Senior Sendoff preceding the final home game against Stony Brook on February 8. During the course of the season all four have played major roles in the team’s success. Riley, in the demanding role as point guard, has directed the offense, often bringing up the ball against strong pressure. Matt BeltCappellino worked the floor playing defense and throwing in some key 3-pointers. Matt Dunning has earned the name “doctor of rebounding” especially on the defensive boards and scoring with some nice put backs and layups. Nate Mundy, a tough and passionate player, has also helped control the boards and scored with footwork and post moves in the paint.

A new season starts in the playoffs and as the team prepares, we all should be proud of their hard work and accomplishments. Wear your blue and gray and come cheer them on to success in the post season.