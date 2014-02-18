Island arts: Students display work at Parrish

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill is hosting its 2014 Student Exhibition, “A Celebration of Imagination,” featuring the work of over 1,000 Eastern Long Island students.

Shelter Island School art teacher Stephanie Sareyani and her ninth grade class (with a couple of upperclassmen) will display their work, inspired by Island artist, the late Alan Shields. Ms. Sareyani said, “We looked at a borrowed necklace from his daughter, Vicki Weslek, and a paper print gifted to Rachel Brigham. We painted, beaded and printed. The work included photos of our study. My heart still belongs to the man with the sewing machines that dangled from his studio ceilings. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did creating it in his honor.”

According to Director Terrie Sultan, “The Parrish Art Museum’s annual Student Exhibition is an explosion of youthful exuberance, limitless imagination and boundless creativity. We are always thrilled to welcome the talented, enthusiastic students from our extended community to show their work in the museum.”

Islander Katya Wolosoff’s charcoal drawing was also chosen to be exhibited. Katya is a sophomore at the Ross School.

The show will run until March 2. The museum is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday until 8 p.m.