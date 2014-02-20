Fire Department responds to chemical smell on West Neck

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded late Thursday morning to a report of a smell of gas at a residence on West Neck Road near New York Avenue.

A locksmith had gone to the residence to work on locks. When he opened the door and smelled gas he immediately reported it, according to Shelter Island Fire Department Chief John D’Amato.

Apparently, because of the heavy snows and an unplowed driveway, Picozzi’s Fuels couldn’t deliver propane to the residence and the tanks had run dry. Drained tanks are often accompanied by a chemical smell, representatives of Picozzi’s informed fire department members, who had shut down all electricity and vented the house.

“We left it in the hands of the caretaker and Picozzi’s” Chief D’Amato said.