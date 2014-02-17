Featured Letter to the Editor: The more things change …

Plus ça change

To the Editor:

I just read your editorial (“Living in hope,” January 30) about the [power]line and what a mess it has turned into. My thoughts go back about 25 years ago when LILCO, then the dreaded power company, installed lines from Southhold to Shelter Island and across the Island to North Haven, a huge job at that time that improved the Island’s electric service.

Now years later LIPA is gone and you have another company to service the town and the lines are still waiting to be installed.

I was on the Island last August for a few days and could not believe the lines along New York Avenue then on down to the beach in the middle of the summer.

My, how times have changed.

JEFF SIMES

Margate, Florida