Donation boosts 4-poster tick prevention program

Janalyn Travis-Messer, president of the Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation said after preseting a $20,500 to Town Hall officials that it would help pay for the town’s 4-Poster program.

“The fully tax deductible donations are from local residents and I hope more will contribute,” Ms. Travis-Messer said. “This will help increase the quantity of the units to over 30 that will be positioned around the island. The goal is to place 60 units come spring, equal to what we had during a three-year study, and help achieve the 98 percent reduction in the tick population based on the drags done yearly.”