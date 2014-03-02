Cops: Man crashes Cadillac on North Ferry boat

An 85-year-old New York City man caused a scene at the North Ferry terminal in Greenport Saturday when he accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake after boarding the Manhansett, Southold Town Police said.

The man’s 2006 Cadillac struck the forward metal gunwale of the boat, turning it sideways and forcing the rear bumper to strike another vehicle already parked on the ferry shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

The Cadillac sustained major damage and had to be towed off the ferry boat and both the driver and passenger were taken by Greenport Rescue to ELIH for treatment of injuries, police said..

The ferry boat, on it’s last run of its shift, also sustained damage. North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt said the Manhansett was seaworthy and back in action Sunday morning.