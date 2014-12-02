Celebrating Valentine’ s Day on a romantic Island

Don’t buy your Valentine red roses unless that’s his/her flower of choice.

That’s the advice of Shelter Island Florist Becky Smith who said red roses are “the biggie” for Valentine’s Day. But if your Valentine prefers yellow roses, for example, stick with what you know they like, Ms. Smith said.

The day before Valentine’s Day is always busy if you’re the Island’s only florist and Ms. Smith is used to men coming in at the last minute, so she’ll be prepared for lovers who are a little late.

Your Valentine doesn’t swoon at the sight and smell of roses? Try a mixed bouquet or even something more lasting like an orchid, violets or primroses, Ms. Smith advised.

For a special romantic night out for you and your beloved, Jimi Rando at Sweet Tomato’s is offering a three-course meal for $50 per person. Every woman will receive a flower, but if you want to send a special bouquet to your sweetheart, he suggests you order from Ms. Shelter Island Florist and he’ll pick it up and deliver it to your table that night.

Mr. Rando will be rearranging the restaurant to provide more tables-for-two Friday and will be open Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. The dinner menu offers a host of aphrodisiacs, including prosecco with appetizers including arugula salad and tarragon vinaigrette with strawberries, oranges and crushed walnuts, or chocolate pasta ravioli stuffed with apples and gorgonzola and topped with truffled cream sauce.

The main course offers a choice of chicken scarapariello or New York strip steak with shrimp and garlic. You can top it all off with cheesecake with mixed berries or triple chocolate cake with handmade Bailey’s whipped cream or churros. John Ludlow will be providing acoustic jazz between 8 and 10 p.m. Friday.

Mr. Rando also worked out a special deal for those who want to steal away to a room at La Maison Blanche for the night or weekend. La Maison Blanche owner John Sieni said rooms will be discounted by 40 percent and guests can also get that special Sweet Tomato’s Valentine Day dinner for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.

A night out can merge (for the lucky) into a weekend retreat for some couples and the Ram’s Head Inn will be happy to accommodate. The Ram’s Head is offering special rates for those who want to spend the night or the weekend. The cost is $175 for a room with private bath for one night and the per night fee decreases if you stay two or three nights.

The Ram’s Head is offering a great chef’s meal for less than what you would likely pay for a prix fixe meal, according to owner Linda Eklund. What’s more, if you order three courses, the Ram’s Head will give you a split of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut champagne.

Among the appetizer choices are coconut lobster bisque, mushroom tortellini, jumbo lump crab and shredded beef pancakes. Diners can choose entrées such as pan-seared sea scallops and foie gras, roasted free range chicken, honey-grilled lobster, pan-seared Scottish salmon, Crescent Farms duck breast and braised prime beef short ribs.

For those coming by ferry for dinner on Friday night, the Ram’s Head will pay your return trip fare for car and driver.

On Sunday, the Jane Hastay jazz group will provide music from 6 and 10 p.m. The group features Ms. Hastay on piano, Steve Shaughnessy on bass, John Cataletto on drums, Dick Behrke on trumpet, John Ludlow on saxophone and the vocal stylings of Darcy.

Mr. Rando also worked out a special deal for those who want to steal away to a room at La Maison Blanche for the night or weekend. La Maison Blanche owner John Sieni said rooms will be discounted by 40 percent and guests can also get that special Sweet Tomato’s Valentine Day dinner for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.

A night out can merge (for the lucky) into a weekend retreat for some couples and the Ram’s Head Inn will be happy to accommodate. The Ram’s Head is offering special rates for those who want to spend the night or the weekend. The cost is $175 for a room with private bath for one night and the per night fee decreases if you stay two or three nights.

Mr. Rando also worked out a special deal for those who want to steal away to a room at La Maison Blanche for the night or weekend. La Maison Blanche owner John Sieni said rooms will be discounted by 40 percent and guests can also get that special Sweet Tomato’s Valentine Day dinner for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.

A night out can merge (for the lucky) into a weekend retreat for some couples and the Ram’s Head Inn will be happy to accommodate. The Ram’s Head is offering special rates for those who want to spend the night or the weekend. The cost is $175 for a room with private bath for one night and the per night fee decreases if you stay two or three nights. featuring a chef’s menu at $65 per person. The meal includes four different antipasti followed by handmade pasta, a choice of entrée and, of course, dessert. The restaurant is open for dinner this season on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting at 6 p.m.

You’ll find a four course Valentine’s Day feast at 18 Bay. Chef Terry Harwood will be cooking for Valentine’s Day. He and co-owner Lisa Harwood also operate Blue Canoe on Third Street, a half-block walk from North Ferry’s Greenport landing, open seven days a week.

Clark’s Fish House won’t have a special menu for Valentine’s Day. Owner Shelley Clark-Rohde said, “We will be open and serving” the usual satisfying meals.

If you’re looking to compliment flowers and dinner, Mary Lou Eichorn at Cornucopia said she has just the items you might want. Try some of her homemade chocolates or select a piece of heart-shaped jewelry for your loved one.

Or stop at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy where Greg Ofrias has an array of candy, cards, stuffed animals and, of course, greeting cards.

If you’re staying in for an intimate Valentine’s Day evening at home, but don’t want to do the cooking, you might reach out to Schmidt’s or the IGA for tasty takeout food.