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Around the Island

Bursting with pride

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | After Saturday’s great victory at Longwood High School proud parents posed with their sons. From left: Jacki, Kevin and Natthew, Wendy, Lance and Riley Willumsen, Rebecca, Mike and Nathan Mundy and Cindy Belt and Mark Cappellino and Matthew BeltCappellino.
COURTESY PHOTO | After Saturday’s great victory at Longwood High School, proud parents posed with their sons. From left: Jacki, Kevin and Matthew Dunning , Wendy, Lance and Riley Willumsen, Rebecca, Mike and Nathan Mundy and Cindy Belt and Mark Cappellino and Matthew BeltCappellino.

 