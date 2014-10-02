Bucks name pitching coach for 2014

It seems appropriate with pitchers and catchers due at major league baseball spring training camps this week and next that the Shelter Island Bucks would have a mid-winter announcement.

“The Bucks are proud to announce the hiring of Gerald Smiley, our pitching coach for the 2014 season,” Co-General Manager Dave Gurney said. “He is super energetic and excited to get started helping the players improve their skills.”

Mr. Smiley was a 9th round pick of the Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball draft of 2001 and pitched five years in the Rangers organization. He has been a scout and a pitching coach on the college level and also managed in the West Coast Collegiate Baseball League.

Mr. Gurney said the Bucks are still looking for host families to house players for the summer season. If you’re interested, contact Mr. Gurney at 433-1502, or stop in the hardware store to see him.