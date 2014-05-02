Varsity basketball boys beat Bees, make playoffs

It’s official: The Shelter Island boys’ varsity basketball team is playoff bound for the second year in a row.

The Blue and Gray beat the Bridgehampton Killer Bees in an edge-of-your-seat win with a narrow 49-47 victory Tuesday night.

The victory was especially sweet since the team was playing without starter Nathan Mundy, who suffered a concussion in the Pierson game Friday. Sawyer Clark got his first varsity starter introduction and played most of the game. Peter Kropf also came in to give the starting five a rest during the game. In the lead the entire game, the team stepped up to every challenge, breaking the fierce Killer Bee press and keeping their cool as Bridgehampton stormed back to close within 1 point with 20 seconds left.

Bridgehampton, a Class D school the same as Shelter Island, knocked the Island boys out of the playoffs last year. They could be the team the Blue and the Gray will met in the playoffs, so this was an important win both to secure a playoff spot and as a psychological edge as well.

Coach Mike Mundy said he was extremely proud of the team. This victory was another total team effort and showcased the hard work the players have put in all season.