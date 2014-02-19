Assemblyman Thiele named to chair Library Committee

Shelter Island Public Library Director Dense DiPaolo was part of a group congratulating Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) on his appointment as New York State Assembly Chairman of the Library and Education Technology Committee.

The reception was held at the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton this morning.

Mr. Thiele will be speaking at the Shelter Island Library in March as part of its Friday Night Dialogues series on March 7 at 7 p.m. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will introduce the assemblyman.