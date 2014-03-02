All-day snow predicted, school, library closed

Shelter Island is beginning to get used to it as snow began falling early this morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from four to eight inches by the time it’s all over at around 7 p.m.

Shelter Island School and the Shelter Island Public Library are closed today due to the weather.

Roads are slick and dangerous, but Highway Department crews are out plowing and sanding the busiest intersections and also those on slopes, said Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr.

This winter has been the snowiest since Mr. Card took office just over two years ago, he said. “It’s wet, fluffy snow this morning,” Mr. Card said. “Easy to move but a pain in the neck because it blows all over the place.”

So far there’s no problem of a shortage of materials such as sand and salt, Mr. Card added. And the state will most likely reimburse the town for sand and salt and overtime charges from one of the blizzards that hit in December and January.