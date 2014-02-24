A tribute to Shirley Temple

“The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer” will be shown on Wednesday, February 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center in tribute to Shirley Temple who has just passed away.

She co-starred with Cary Grant and Myrna Loy. Cary plays an artist of dubious reputation who is “sentenced” to date a high school teen by her sister the judge, played by Myrna. This slapstick comedy becomes very complicated with every twist and turn of the plot.

Judge Turner (Loy) is being courted by the district attorney and her brother is the court psychologist who, when he sees that his niece has a big crush on the artist, recommends that he date her so she can see for herself that the older man is not as great as he seems.

Ha! Cary Grant. Not great! I don’t think so.

The jealous suitor thinks that the conferences to discuss the situation are not so innocent. The uncle thinks the judge needs a husband and guess who he thinks will make a good candidate?

Come to this movie if you would like to see a man with the power to overcome adversity. Maggie, Mimi and I will provide a sweet treat, a drink and some comfortable chairs. You only have to bring your funny bone.