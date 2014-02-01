1 arrest, 3 accidents on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Gwendolyn A. Case, 57, of Shelter Island was arrested on Monday, February 3 at 3 p.m. and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree. She was released on her own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Joseph L. Denny of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on January 28 when a deer ran into the front passenger-side of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000. Police had to put down the deer.

On January 29, Quinn J. Hundgen of Shelter Island was driving southbound on New York Avenue when his vehicle slid due to the icy, snow-covered road and hit a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000; there was little or no damage to the pole and no injuries.

Also on January 29, Darrin C. Binder of Shelter Island hit a deer while driving southbound on South Midway Road. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog was reported at large on a West Neck roadway on January 28. The dog warden was notified and police returned the dog to its owner.

An at-large dog in the Center was reported on February 3; police searched the area with negative results.

On January 28, gun shots were reported in the Center. Police located two hunters who had just shot two deer.

On January 28 and February 3, town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway staff were notified of hazardous road conditions.

A caller reported receiving a harassing voice mail on January 29. Police determined that the voice mail message did not meet the criteria for harassment but the person was advised to cease making disturbing calls.

Police on patrol saw an open garage door on a Hay Beach property on January 30. The premises appeared to be secure. Police closed the door and left a message for the caretaker.

Police assisted a person stuck in a residential elevator in Hay Beach on January 30.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on January 31.

On February 1, police received a report of youths operating a vehicle without a muffler up and down a Center roadway.

Police advised the Southold Police Department about a possible kayaker in distress in an ice floe opposite Sunset Beach on February 1. The kayaker was able to free himself from the ice floe and subsequently returned to Shelter Island without incident. He was advised about the potential hazards and associated risks to himself and first responders.

ALARMS

Two burglary alarms were set off at homes in South Ferry Hills and the Center on January 28 and 30 respectively. One was set off by accident; the residence was secure at the second location.

A fire alarm was activated at a Harbor View residence on February 1. There was no sign of smoke and the owner reported having problems with the smoke detector.

A fire chief responded to an alarm at St. Mary’s Church on February 2; the alarm was cancelled due to a faulty system.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 31.