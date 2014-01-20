Winthrop is a done deal for Med Center

The Shelter Island Town Board Friday afternoon authorized Supervisor Jim Dougherty to sign a lease agreement with Winthrop Hospital to operate the office at the Medical Center on South Ferry Road. The agreement has been pending as hospital officials reviewed it.

But when Winthrop will take its space at the Medical Center is unclear, according to Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis, acting in Mr. Dougherty’s absence. That’s up to Winthrop, she said. All the town needs to do is assure that all is in order at the building.

Records of patients who were seeing any of the Island Urgent Medical Care doctors are being turned over to Winthrop, Councilwoman Lewis said.

At its regular meeting Friday afternoon, the Town Board:

• As expected, raised the price of town garbage bags by 10 cents a gallon so that as of February 1, mini 15-gallon bags will cost $1.50 rather than $1.25; small 30-gallon bags will cost $3 instead of $2.50; and large 45-gallon bags will cost $4.50 instead of $3.75.

• Approved an increase in the cost of tire disposal from 15 cents per pound to 20 cents per pound and the price for clean screened fill from $15 per cubic yard to $24 per cubic yard.

• Set February 7 at 4:45 p.m. as the time for a public hearing to amend the waterways transient anchoring law that would limit nonresident boaters from anchoring for more than three consecutive hours between May 15 and September 15, except in the transient anchoring areas in Coecles Harbor and West Neck Harbor.

• Set a public hearing for February 7 at 4:47 p.m. on an application from John Roe of 37G Westmoreland Drive to place and grade 100 cubic yards of clean sand along the shoreline above the intertidal area to restore the existing embankment to its pre-Sandy condition.

• Reappointed John Cronin Jr. as part-time engineer, working eight to 10 hours a week, to provide advice to various boards and town officials. He will be paid $28,999.88.

• Appointed Stanley Grand to the Water Advisory Committee.

• Approved a ban of vehicles on Reel Point until that spate of land jutting into Coecles Harbor has revegetated and stabilized. The area was damaged by Hurricane Sandy and has been rebuilt with dredge spoils that need time to settle so new vegetation can grow and protect Reel Point from further erosion.

The Town Board also approved the following applications:

• The Shelter Island Yacht Club’s plans to rebuild its deck and replace the bulkhead beneath the deck. Marine contractor John Costello was told he would likely need a building permit for the decking.

• Stewardship plans for the Sylvester Manor Education Farm, the Ryan Horse Farm and Westmoreland Farms properties. The three properties for which the town has purchased development rights are prohibited from building on the land and the stewardship plans simply involve inspections to assure that no building is taking place, according to town attorney Laury Dowd.

• Fred Buonocore’s request to replace an existing stairway from his property at 70 Gardiners Bay Drive; remove 160 feet of rock revetment and replace it with a new 160-foot retaining wall; and replace existing rocks as two single rows of armoring.

• The Seahorse 2012 Trust’s request to install about 255 feet of one- to three-ton stone toe armor along the base of an existing vinyl bulkhead in front of an existing bulkhead.

• Peter Carlino’s request to construct 228 feet of new retaining wall with a 10-foot return at the south end. His property is located at 5 Serpentine Drive.

• Bryan Carey’s request for a riparian mooring in West Neck Harbor, 200 feet west of his property at 7 Apple Orchard Lane.

• Mark Robert’s request for a private mooring in Coecles Harbor, south of a stone wall near his property at 18 Little Ram Island Drive.