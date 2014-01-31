What is that?

If you know, let us know.

Leave it to a firefighter to respond to a bell. Richie Surozenski called about last week’s mystery photo (see below) to say, “It’s the fire bell in front of the Heights firehouse.”

Also right on the money was Eleanor P. Labrozzi.

Mr. Surozenski told us the bell was originally mounted on a tower next to the firehouse. He wasn’t sure exactly when, but it was sometime before 1965. When the two firehouses were combined into one district, the bell was mounted on a rock and placed in the triangle across from the firehouse.

So there you have it, from the (fire) horse’s mouth.