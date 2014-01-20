What is that?

If you know, let us know.

And Jared Reeves knows his fire engines. He was quick to identify our mystery photo from last week (see below) as “the chauffeur side rear corner of SIFD’s old 10-1-9 Ford pumper. Showing the ends of three lengths of hard suction and a couple of pike poles.” You can’t get more precise than that. Honorable mention goes to Benjamin Heins and Meredith Gurney Page who saw the magnificent old vehicle on our Facebook page and knew what they were looking at, as did Corky Murray, who called us at the office.