Vote set for Shelter Island library board

This Saturday morning, Shelter Island Library members will give the nod to a single, uncontested slate of five nominees for the library’s Board of Trustees — four incumbents and one newcomer.

Peter Farrar will get a one-year term, filling out the unexpired term of David Persson, who moved from the Island.

The four incumbents, each of whom will serve a three-year term, are Jo-Ann Robotti, Paul Mobius, Donald Dunning and Michael Bebon.

The Board of Trustees serves as the library’s governing unit, setting policy, exercising fiduciary responsibility and overseeing and evaluating programs and services as well as overall maintenance of the building.

In 2011, the board amended its bylaws to open the election to cardholder residents, 18 or older, and to increase the board’s membership to 13. The library’s annual meeting, at which voting takes place, is at 10 a.m. Saturday. A review of 2013 and goals for 2014 are also on the agenda.