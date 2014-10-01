Town Medical Center: A letter from the supervisor

January 10, 2014

Dear Friends,

As many of you are already aware, the medical office of Island Urgent Medical Care is closing its doors at the Shelter Island Town Medical Center.

We are working vigorously to obtain a commitment from a competent, caring healthcare provider to supplement Dr. Peter Kelt and very shortly begin making effective use of the available space. The Town of Shelter Island officials and staff are giving this matter priority and will do our best to keep you informed of our progress.

Please remember, for seniors age 60 and over, we can provide free transportation both on and off the Island for medical appointments.

You should call the Senior Service Office Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m at 749-1059. Arrangements should be made a week ahead if possible and availability is on a first come-first serve basis. We highly recommend that if you have any medical emergency, you call 911 for an ambulance.

We wish everyone the best of health in this New Year and during this transition. Thank you!

Sincerely,

James D. Dougherty

Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island