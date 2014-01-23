This week’s Letters to the Editor

Kudos to the kids

To the Editor:

I often pick up the East Hampton Independent or Dan’s Papers, skim through them, and inevitably wonder why I bothered as I toss them in the recycle bin. I was pleasantly surprised, though, when I picked up the January issue of The Inlet at the Shelter Island School last week.

It’s one of the best school papers I’ve seen, especially considering how small the school is. It is full of thoughtful, mature and well-written articles on important issues ranging from mental illness, teen pregnancy, to Margaret Rebholz coming to the school to tell the kids the story of her son, Tommy, who was killed by a drunk driver.

Another article shares the experience of seeing “The Diary of Anne Frank” at the Bay Street Theatre, then hearing from and speaking with Werner Reich, a Holocaust survivor.

There are also lighter articles about local people, sports and an “Around the Halls” page. I hope that parents, as well as students, read this paper. Faculty Adviser Devon Treharne and the staff of The Inlet have done an outstanding job. (But how about a student cartoonist?)

PETER WALDNER

Shelter Island

Thought, fishing

and soul

To the Editor:

The fishermen of Shelter Island would like continued vehicle access to Reel Point. The distance from the parking lot is too far to walk. Some of these anglers are in their 60s, 70s and 80s. In fact, one doctor who’s been fishing the point for over 60 years just got hip replacement surgery. There is another man, who just turned 40, who has had much of his lower skeletal structure rebuilt with metal pins after being shot down in a helicopter in Afghanistan.

Looking at a map of Eastern Long Island, one can see that Coecles Harbor is the largest estuary in the Peconic Bay system and Reel Point is its gateway. This makes it a very important spot for anglers — maybe the most important.

Looking at that same map and focusing on the road system of Shelter Island, we can see that there are many town landings and dead ends with access points to the sea. This tells us that our past planners and legislators were blessed with the knowledge of the very important human need to access the sea for thought, fishing and soul.

We want that same spirit and wisdom to continue in the town’s thinking and law-making process.

MARK KAASIK

Shelter Island

Completing the honor roll

To the Editor:

Thanks for the kind words in last week’s Reporter. But we would be remiss were we not to note the other selfless volunteers who were not able to attend their photo op.

All of these people are integral to our mission and contribute to its success. They are: Ben Jones, Jim Preston, Jess Killoran, Kevin Dunning, Wendy Mead, Sean Brewer, Jen Lehman and Stephanie Zinger.

Also unable to be there was our director, Jack Thilberg, who keeps everything running smoothly for us.

Thanks again.

TOM MCGRIEL

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services