The sign of heroes

The local ambulance service wants Islanders to know that contributions to support the volunteer service now should go to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, not the Red Cross, since the town took over the operation in January 2012.

Money contributed to the Red Cross goes to New York City and none is returned to the Island since the transfer occurred.

Member Mark Kanarvogel said that a number of checks have come in made out to the Red Cross, but thanking the local volunteers for responding to various emergencies here.

So if residents want to support the local ambulance service, checks should be made out to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, New York 11964.